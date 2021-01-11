WATCH: House gavels in as Democrats unveil impeachment charges

House Democrats are formally unveiling their resolution to impeach President Donald Trump on Monday, Jan. 11, charging him with "incitement of insurrection" for his alleged role in the Wednesday, Jan. 6 protests at the US Capitol, according to CNN.

The single impeachment article, was introduced at 10 a.m. CST and pointed to the President's repeated claims that he won the election as well as his speech to a crowd on Jan. 6 before rioters who claimed to be Trump supporters breached the Capitol. It also cited Trump's call with the Georgia Republican secretary of state where the President urged him to "find" enough votes for Trump to win the state.

A livestream of the brief Pro Forma Session is available to watch below.

"In all this, President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of Government," the resolution says. "He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperiled a coequal branch of Government. He thereby betrayed his trust as President, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States."

The impeachment resolution marks the Democrats' first step toward holding an impeachment vote this week to make Trump the first president in history to be impeached for a second time.

Monday's Pro Forma Session ended around 10:13 a.m.