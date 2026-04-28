WATCH: Coach Kiffin offers final update as Tigers conclude spring football training

BATON ROUGE — As the Tigers continue their sixth and final week of spring practice, new head coach Lane Kiffin gave the public one last update on LSU football going into the summer on Tuesday.

Kiffin has spent the last several weeks settling into his role as he begins to round out the team after losing several players to the NFL Draft. Last week, Kiffin particularly praised the new blood coming into the offensive line and their progress.

The former Ole Miss coach's leadership also signifies a shift in LSU's team culture, with Kiffin saying that players who remained from last year "really bought into the changes."

"So that's been really good, because that's not always easy," Kiffin said last week.

LSU will debut under Kiffin in Death Valley on Sept. 5 against Clemson.

Watch Kiffin's news conference here: