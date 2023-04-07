WATCH: Angel Reese gets big surprise during GMA interview, discusses championship win & trash talk

BATON ROUGE - Angel Reese has become one of the faces of women's basketball coming off her national title with LSU and the discussion surrounding her penchant for trash talking her opponents.

Reese's post-championship press tour continued with an interview on GMA3, which aired on WBRZ Friday morning. She discusses the celebration and how injuries almost forced her to leave basketball behind.

"At one point I didn't want to play basketball anymore, because it was mentally tough for me to have so many high expectations for myself," Reese explained. "It's hard having two surgeries when you feel like the first surgery you've come back and feel like you're back, and eight months later I have to have another one."

When asked about her now infamous trash talking during the national championship, specifically her gestures to Iowa star Caitlin Clark, Reese emphasized that there's nothing personal to it and that she thinks it creates more entertainment for fans.

"I trash talk. That's just who I am... I mean I'm from Baltimore and that's just kind of what we do," Reese said. "Caitlin's a great player and she understands that. It was nothing personal toward her or any player we've gone at this year. It's fun. That's what grows the game."

Reese was also visited by a surprise guest during her interview: star of the UConn men's basketball team and Reese's cousin, Jordan Hawkins. Both Reese and Hawkins helped lead their teams to national titles just days apart.

"To see everything that he's done, I'm happy for you," Reese told Hawkins.