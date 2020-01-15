Warm conditions through the week

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: A dense fog advisory has been issued across our area this morning until 10 AM, so use extra caution on the roadways before noon. These low clouds will lift by the afternoon, but clouds will stay overhead. Another warm day in store, as highs peak near 78° with winds out of the south between 5 and 10 mph. Temperatures will be slow to cool tonight, due to the cloud cover, eventually dropping to an overnight low of 63° with calming winds out of the southwest. Fog will again develop overnight, as spotty showers will press in from the north associated with a weak cold front.

Up Next: Foggy, cloudy, and warm conditions will stay the course through the rest of the week, but changes will occur over the weekend. Below average temperatures are set to return starting Sunday, and temperatures will continue to cool into next week.

THE EXPLANATION:

Another foggy morning, but this fog will lift through the late morning hours. Clouds will stay overhead, but some afternoon cloud breaks will allow high temperatures to again approach the upper 70s. A cold front currently over the central plains will move toward the area to bring some light showers Thursday morning. This front will press into the northern Gulf, but stay just offshore Thursday night and rebound back onshore Friday as a warm front. This wavering front will keep clouds, fog, and light showers in the forecast through the rest of the workweek. A stronger cold front will push in from the northwest Saturday evening, with showers and storms accompanying the front. This front will scour the area of the foggy and warm weather that has been with us through the last several days, providing the opposite on Sunday. Mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and below average temperatures will move in to wrap up the weekend. This weather pattern will linger into the workweek, as highs will only peak in the low 50s and lows will hover in the mid-30s.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

