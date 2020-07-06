78°
Latest Weather Blog
Wanted suspect turns himself in to West BR authorities following fatal double-shooting
PORT ALLEN - The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office announced Monday that Christopher Pierson, who was wanted in connection with first-degree murder, has voluntarily surrendered to authorities.
The Sheriff's Office says Pierson is being booked into West Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center and no bond has been set.
He was accused in the murder of 31-year-old Kequaniel Green as well as the attempted first-degree murder of 31-year-old Nakeidra Williams on Sunday.
The shootings occurred within the 1700 block of Rev. Manuel Street shortly after noon.
WBRSO says Williams remains in serious but stable condition.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Uptick in COVID cases prompts more to get tested, puts strain on...
-
Three BRPD officers quarantined, Third District closed over the weekend for deep...
-
5 inches of rain inundates Ascension: Pump stations activated and sandbags made...
-
Viral video shows woman attacking family driving on flooded BR street
-
Midday forecast for Monday