Wanted suspect turns himself in to West BR authorities following fatal double-shooting

PORT ALLEN - The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office announced Monday that Christopher Pierson, who was wanted in connection with first-degree murder, has voluntarily surrendered to authorities.



The Sheriff's Office says Pierson is being booked into West Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center and no bond has been set.

He was accused in the murder of 31-year-old Kequaniel Green as well as the attempted first-degree murder of 31-year-old Nakeidra Williams on Sunday.

The shootings occurred within the 1700 block of Rev. Manuel Street shortly after noon.

WBRSO says Williams remains in serious but stable condition.