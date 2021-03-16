72°
Latest Weather Blog
Walker OMV Express to temporarily close in honor of founder's death
WALKER - The community of Walker is mourning the loss of one of its local business owners.
According to a social media post from Walker Office of Motor Vehicle Express, Wanda Jones, the business's founder and an active member of the Livingston Parish/Walker community for 30 years, has passed away.
As Walker OMV Express employees use this week to honor her life and work, the OMV Express will temporarily close.
The closure begins Wednesday, March 17, and the business will not reopen until Monday, March 22.
Visitation for Jones will take place at Seale Funeral Home from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. on Thursday and 8 a.m.-10 a.m. on Friday, with a service at 10 a.m.
Click here for more information on Walker OMV Express.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
F. King Alexander's future at Oregon State University
-
F. King Alexander now target of review in Oregon as LSU Title...
-
Southern University hosts candlelight vigil to remember student found dead in Lake...
-
Unemployment site down until Wednesday; LWC updating system
-
EBR Council on Aging to bring vaccine to homebound residents and caretakers