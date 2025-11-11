59°
Walker man who allegedly had child porn depicting toddlers arrested by deputies

Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

WALKER — Deputies in Livingston Parish arrested a Walker man accused of possessing child porn depicting toddlers, officials said Tuesday morning. 

Thomas Ross Stevens, 28, was arrested and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on 18 counts of child sexual abuse materials. 

According to Livingston deputies, the investigation into Stevans began in East Baton Rouge Parish with a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and was later forwarded to Livingston authorities. 

Stevens was booked into the parish jail on Nov. 5 on a $2.7 million bond.

