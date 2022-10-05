Walker man shot to death Tuesday after physical fight escalated, police say

WALKER - An altercation between two people resulted in a deadly shooting Tuesday evening.

According to Walker Police, 27-year-old Marrece Felder was in a fight with the suspect near the corner of Travis and Jim Tilley streets around 4 p.m.

Officers said the fight escalated and the suspect shot Felder three times before leaving the area. Felder was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police said they are working to identify the suspect.

Watch WBRZ Plus and News 2 at Nine and WBRZ at 10:00 for new information.