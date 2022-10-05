68°
Walker man shot to death Tuesday after physical fight escalated, police say

5 hours 31 minutes 12 seconds ago Tuesday, October 04 2022 Oct 4, 2022 October 04, 2022 6:44 PM October 04, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WALKER - An altercation between two people resulted in a deadly shooting Tuesday evening.

According to Walker Police, 27-year-old Marrece Felder was in a fight with the suspect near the corner of Travis and Jim Tilley streets around 4 p.m. 

Officers said the fight escalated and the suspect shot Felder three times before leaving the area. Felder was taken to a hospital where he later died. 

Police said they are working to identify the suspect. 

