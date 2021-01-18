60°
Virus victims to be remembered in NOLA inaugural-related events

Source: Associated Press
An aerial view of the city of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans is among cities that will play a part in events surrounding the upcoming inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Those events include remembrances of people lost to the coronavirus pandemic.

A city news release says that, in advance of Wednesday’s inauguration, white flags will be placed at the city’s Lafayette Square to commemorate New Orleans residents lost to COVID-19. At a historic downtown building, Gallier Hall, there will be a temporary memorial where people will be encouraged to leave flowers, cards, photographs, or tokens in remembrance of their loved ones.

A Tuesday afternoon ceremony at Gallier Hall will coincide with a national event with Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. Towns and cities around the country have been invited to light up buildings and ring church bells as part of a national moment of unity and remembrance.

