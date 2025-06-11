92°
Latest Weather Blog
VIDEO: Lightning strike sparks Ponchatoula house fire
PONCHATOULA — A family was displaced after a lightning strike set their home on fire during severe weather on Tuesday night.
Nearby resident Luiz Macedo captured video showing the home on Dutch Lane suffering significant damage from the flames.
Trending News
Ponchatoula Fire Department confirmed that all people and pets in the home got out with no injuries.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
VIDEO: Ponchatoula home set ablaze after lightning strike
-
Denham Springs man allegedly secretly filming women at Juban Crossing, Wal-Mart arrested
-
Float builders create ultimate LSU display to celebrate Tigers heading to Omaha
-
Man pleads guilty to human trafficking in state court, facing federal charges...
-
EBR Parish Prison employee arrested, fired after domestic violence arrest