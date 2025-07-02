VIDEO: Former mayoral chief of staff hits man with chair outside of political event in 2024

BATON ROUGE - A man who was attacked by a former mayoral aide and hit in the face with a metal chair in 2024 has filed a lawsuit for damages.

The lawsuit, which was filed June 18, says Walter "Geno" McLaughlin was at Sky Lounge on June 24, 2024, for a city-parish political event at the bar.

It says that McLaughlin was having a conversation with Mayor Broome's Chief of Staff Courtney Scott about official City-Parish business when the two were outside the establishment.

A video provided by McLaughlin's attorney Ryan Thompson showed the moment when Scott and McLaughlin were arguing. Video shows Scott picking up a chair and swinging it, hitting McLaughlin in the head.

Photos provided in the lawsuit show McLaughlin with blood running down his head.

The lawsuit names Scott, the City-Parish and two insurance companies. It requests a trial and does not specify damages.

WBRZ reached out to the mayor's office, who said they did not have a comment on the situation.