Victim shot during 2021 armed robbery attempt dies from complications 3 years later

BATON ROUGE - An investigation into an armed robbery from 2021 continues as the victim, who suffered a gunshot wound during the incident, died from complications.

Warren West, 35, died Monday from complications stemming from a gunshot wound he received on February 7, 2021 during an armed robbery.

No information on possible suspects was immediately known.