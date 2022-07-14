81°
Victim of overnight shooting found injured at gas station on Perkins Rd.
BATON ROUGE - A shooting early Wednesday morning left one injured, according to police.
Baton Rouge police officers were called to a Shell/Circle K location at 3375 Perkins Road near the South Acadian Thruway intersection at around 1:25 a.m. where they found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital where their injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.
The Baton Rouge Police Department suspects the shooting happened at a separate location.
This is a developing story. More information will be shared as it becomes available.
