Venezuelan man indicted after he allegedly tried to have relationship with 15-year-old

BATON ROUGE — A Venezuelan national living in the U.S. without authorization was indicted after he allegedly tried to have a sexual relationship with and sent obscene material to someone whom he believed to be a boy half his age in Baton Rouge.

Kleider Enrique Garcia-Ochoa, 30, is accused of using social media under the name "Conociendo" to convince the supposed 15-year-old boy to have a sexual relationship with him. He also allegedly sent them obscene material.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Ochoa faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

The case is being investigated by U.S. Immigration and Enforcement, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

Garcia-Ochoa remains in custody in the Livingston Parish Jail.