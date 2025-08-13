96°
Venezuelan man indicted after he allegedly tried to have relationship with 15-year-old

Wednesday, August 13 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A Venezuelan national living in the U.S. without authorization was indicted after he allegedly tried to have a sexual relationship with and sent obscene material to someone whom he believed to be a boy half his age in Baton Rouge. 

Kleider Enrique Garcia-Ochoa, 30, is accused of using social media under the name "Conociendo" to convince the supposed 15-year-old boy to have a sexual relationship with him. He also allegedly sent them obscene material. 

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Ochoa faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. 

The case is being investigated by U.S. Immigration and Enforcement, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office. 

Garcia-Ochoa remains in custody in the Livingston Parish Jail.

