Vehicle fire closes Bonnet Carre Spillway bridge on Wednesday afternoon

2 hours 44 minutes 16 seconds ago Wednesday, August 09 2023 Aug 9, 2023 August 09, 2023 3:21 PM August 09, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

NEW ORLEANS - A vehicle on fire on the Bonnet Carre Spillway held up traffic headed to New Orleans on Wednesday afternoon. 

According to State Police, the fire happened around 2 p.m. By 2:40, one lane was open for traffic while crews cleaned up the wreck. 

No injuries were reported. 

