Vehicle caught fire inside of auto repair shop on Scenic Highway
BATON ROUGE - A vehicle inside an auto repair shop caught fire early Friday morning.
According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the car was inside Edwards Auto Sales and Repairs on Scenic Highway when it caught fire around 3 a.m..
No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire was undetermined.
