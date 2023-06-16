82°
Vehicle caught fire inside of auto repair shop on Scenic Highway

3 hours 14 minutes 18 seconds ago Friday, June 16 2023 Jun 16, 2023 June 16, 2023 5:53 AM June 16, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A vehicle inside an auto repair shop caught fire early Friday morning. 

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the car was inside Edwards Auto Sales and Repairs on Scenic Highway when it caught fire around 3 a.m.. 

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire was undetermined. 

