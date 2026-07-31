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USDA puts $35 million toward feral swine control across 14 states, including Louisiana
BATON ROUGE — The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced $35 million in funding for feral swine control and eradication across 14 states, including Louisiana.
The funding is part of a broader $105 million investment in the Feral Swine Eradication and Control Pilot Program, which USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) are working together on.
"We are collaborating with our partners at USDA and across the country to help combat feral swine and keep our farms, ranches and landscapes safe," NRCS Chief Colton L. Buckley said. "These invasive species cause more than $3.4 billion in damage each year, including damage to agricultural landscapes."
According to the USDA, feral swine can have negative impacts not only on plant and wildlife habitats, but also on soils and water quality. Livestock and humans are also susceptible to diseases carried by feral swine.
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Partners selected to participate in the pilot program will provide landowner assistance for restoration and on-farm trapping efforts. Funding for those services will be provided through grant agreements between partners and NRCS.
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