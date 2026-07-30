US Marshals Service, BRPD block off Camelia Avenue at Government Street to serve warrant for fugitive

BATON ROUGE — Thursday morning, the U.S. Marshals Service, alongside the Baton Rouge Police Department, blocked off Camelia Avenue as they worked to serve a warrant for a fugitive.

Details were scant about the subject and the details of the warrant, but a spokesman for the U.S. Marshals Service confirmed that law enforcement was in the area starting around 10:30 a.m.

A WBRZ news crew observed that Camelia Avenue near the intersection with Government Street was still blocked off by 11:50 a.m. as police officers and marshals worked to execute the warrant.