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US Marshals Service, BRPD block off Camelia Avenue at Government Street to serve warrant for fugitive

48 minutes 56 seconds ago Thursday, July 30 2026 Jul 30, 2026 July 30, 2026 11:54 AM July 30, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Thursday morning, the U.S. Marshals Service, alongside the Baton Rouge Police Department, blocked off Camelia Avenue as they worked to serve a warrant for a fugitive. 

Details were scant about the subject and the details of the warrant, but a spokesman for the U.S. Marshals Service confirmed that law enforcement was in the area starting around 10:30 a.m.

A WBRZ news crew observed that Camelia Avenue near the intersection with Government Street was still blocked off by 11:50 a.m. as police officers and marshals worked to execute the warrant. 

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