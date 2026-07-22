Unprecedented overlap of warnings amidst Tropical Storm Bertha

On Wednesday, parts of southeast Louisiana dealt with an unusual combination of extreme heat and tropical storm conditions at the same time, something that has not been documented before in reliable records going back to 2005.

At 4 p.m. Wednesday, the heat index hit 121 degrees in Lake Charles, 115 in Morgan City and 113 in New Roads. Those readings triggered an extreme heat warning across south Louisiana.

At the same time, due to Bertha, tropical storm warnings were also in place along the immediate coastline.

According to The Storm Station, reliable records of warnings going back to 2005 show this is the first time those two types of warnings have overlapped.

Highs in the mid to upper 90s are expected to continue through the middle of next week. Low chances of rain are in the forecast from Friday through that same stretch.

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