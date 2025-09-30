88°
Latest Weather Blog
UnitedHealthcare, Optum hosting free wellness event for Baton Rouge first responders, their families
BATON ROUGE — UnitedHealthcare and Optum are hosting a free first responder wellness event to support Baton Rouge’s first responders on Wednesday.
The event, hosted at the Mayor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness on Harding Boulevard from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., is designed to help first responders and their significant others prioritize their own well-being.
Attendees can participate in discussions on topics including trauma recovery, physical wellness, mindfulness, resiliency, relationship health and stress management.
The event is free and open to all first responders and their significant others.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Republicans praise Landry's plans to deploy National Guard; Democratic congressman calls it...
-
LSU on their first bye week following loss to Ole Miss
-
2une In Previews: Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana hosting document...
-
State Police investigating after fatal shooting involving state trooper in Ascension Parish
-
70 for 70: Purple Heart recipient Johnnie Jones landed on Normandy, helped...
Sports Video
-
LSU on their first bye week following loss to Ole Miss
-
College football national championship game returning to New Orleans after 2027 season,...
-
LSU, South Carolina set for Saturday night showdown on Oct. 11
-
Southern using their second bye week to clean up mistakes from 1-4...
-
Saints remain winless after falling to the Bills 31-19