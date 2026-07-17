United adds nonstop flight from Alabama to Baton Rouge ahead of the LSU-Alabama matchup

BATON ROUGE — United has added a new nonstop flight from Birmingham, Alabama, to Baton Rouge ahead of the LSU-Alabama matchup on Nov. 7.

The Birmingham to Baton Rouge flight leaves Alabama on Friday, Nov. 6, and returns to the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport on Sunday, Nov. 8.

The Tigers play the Crimson Tide at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Nov. 7.

Tickets for the flights can be purchased here.