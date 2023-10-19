74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Unborn child dies, driver injured after Gonzales crash

By: Adam Burruss

GONZALES - A two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening on LA 429 east of Roddy Road resulted in the death of an unborn child and injuries to a driver.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened after a 2023 Mitsubishi SUV that was heading east was struck by a 2020 Chevrolet Blazer that was heading west before crossing the centerline, resulting in the crash.

The driver of the Mitsubishi was 7 months pregnant and was properly restrained, but after they were transferred to a local hospital, it was determined that the crash resulted in the loss of their child. The Chevrolet driver suffered minor injuries and was transferred to a local hospital for treatment.

As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from the driver of the Mitsubishi and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation and any charges will be forwarded to the Ascension Parish District Attorney’s Office at the conclusion of the investigation.

