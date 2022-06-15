Two women arrested in separate arsons Tuesday night

BATON ROUGE - Two women were arrested in unrelated arson cases Tuesday night.

According to an arrest warrant, Jennifer Ray went into a man's home on Tilden Street on Nov. 5, 2021, "demanding money for drugs."

The warrant says when Ray didn't get the money, she set fire to the man's car, which was parked near his home.

Investigators also arrested Lacey Bonaventure, who is accused of trying to start a fire at a four-plex on North Stevendale Road in February after she was evicted.

Days after the eviction, the property owner went into Bonaventure's former apartment to clean. According to documents, the owner found "a wooden construction board had been deliberately set on top of the stove with the burner turned on."

No damage was caused, according to the warrant.

The property owner and other residents of the complex told fire investigators Bonaventure had made a spare key to the apartment and was around the complex after she had been kicked out.

Arson investigators made the arrests with the assistance of the State Police Fugitive Task Force.

Ray and Bonaventure were each booked with aggravated arson.