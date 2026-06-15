Two women arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle marijuana into Elayn Hunt Correctional Center

Smith (left). Blade (right)

ST. GABRIEL — The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office arrested two women on Saturday, accused of attempting to introduce contraband to the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center.

According to the sheriff's office, 26-year-old Shermaniqua Smith of Shreveport and 23-year-old Marshayla Blade of Bossier City arrived at the facility for a visit when the contraband was detected during a routine screening.

Both women were arrested and booked into the Iberville Parish Jail for possession with intent to distribute marijuana and introduction of contraband into a penal institution.