Two teenagers rescued after kayak overturns around Frenchtown Road area

CENTRAL - Two teenagers were rescued after their kayak hit a tree and overturned at a creek by Frenchtown Road, officials on the scene told WBRZ.

The Central Fire Department, East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office alongside the EBRSO Maritime Division and EBRSO Air One, all responded. The kayak flipped over in Beaver Bayou.

Officials said after the kayak flipped, the teens were able to swim to land and call with a phone one of them had. First responders were able to send out a drone and find the two within minutes.