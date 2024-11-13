Two suspected drug dealers arrested, over 60 grams of fentanyl seized in multi-agency drug bust

DONALDSONVILLE — Two Donaldsonville men were arrested on multiple drug-related charges Wednesday by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Leroy Manor, 39, and Jeremiah Millien, 44, were detained following a months-long investigation conducted by Ascension deputies, the Gonzales Police Department, the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Baton Rouge DEA’s Office.

Manor was arrested for possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (CDS), the sale, distribution or possession of promethazine, and possession with intent to distribute both Xanax and fentanyl.

Millien was charged with possession with intent to distribute the following Schedule II CDS: methamphetamine, marijuana, fentanyl, crack cocaine, cocaine, oxycodone and hydrocodone.

Millien was also arrested for the illegal carrying of weapons with controlled dangerous substances and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies. Both suspects were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

Detectives executed search warrants at locations in Donaldsonville, Geismar and Gonzales, where they recovered the following items:

- 64 grams of fentanyl

- 58 grams of methamphetamine

- 10 grams of cocaine

- 25 grams of crack cocaine

- 31 Dosage Units of oxycodone

- 100 Dosage Units of hydrocodone

- 21 grams of marijuana

- 1 Dosage Unit of Suboxone

- 22 fluid ounces of promethazine

- 60 Dosage Units of Xanax

- $9,892

- AR-15 Rifle

- Handgun