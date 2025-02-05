Two Riveroaks Elementary teachers on leave after video of preschool classroom fight surfaces

BATON ROUGE — Two Riveroaks Elementary School teachers have been placed on administrative leave after they recorded multiple preschool students piling onto one of their classmates in a fight.

East Baton Rouge Parish School Superintendent LaMont Cole said Wednesday that the two teachers, who were not named, will be investigated as to why they did not intervene in the fight and experience consequences.

A woman who said they were the mother of a student involved posted a video Wednesday saying that her 4-year-old was the one abused.

"My son wakes up crying every morning, begging not to go to school because he says everyone is mean to him," the woman said in her post.

Cole said that he did not know when the incident took place, but that he was informed on Wednesday after the principal brought it to his attention. The principal of Riveroaks said that they were not made aware of the incident until recently.

Cole said he was "completely appalled" that the teachers did nothing to stop the fight, adding that none of the students were seriously injured.

He also apologized to the families affected by the fight, as well as those whose faith in the district was shaken by the video.