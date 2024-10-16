58°
Two right lanes on I-10 East at I-10/I-12 re-opened after accident; two transported

By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Two people were transported after an accident on I-10 East at the I-10/I-12 split, according to emergency officials.

The two right lanes have re-opened and congestion has reached LA 1, or Port Allen.

The two people transported are in stable condition.

