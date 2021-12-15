67°
Latest Weather Blog
Two people shot in drive-by along Weller Avenue
BATON ROUGE - Two people were shot Wednesday afternoon near the corner of Weller Avenue and Aliquippia Street.
Baton Rouge Police Department said the drive-by shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Officers said both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Trending News
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Disturbing new video shows helicopter falling apart moments before impact on I-10
-
Family remembers innocent bystander killed in Tuesday drive-by shooting
-
LSU signs 12 players on early National Signing Day
-
Larger-than-life Santa Claus stolen from Baton Rouge law firm
-
News 2 Geaux: COVID vaccine required for students 16, older