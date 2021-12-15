67°
Two people shot in drive-by along Weller Avenue

35 minutes ago Wednesday, December 15 2021 Dec 15, 2021 December 15, 2021 7:52 PM December 15, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Two people were shot Wednesday afternoon near the corner of Weller Avenue and Aliquippia Street.

Baton Rouge Police Department said the drive-by shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Officers said both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869.

