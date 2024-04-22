49°
Two people injured after shootings on Scotland Avenue early Monday morning

Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Two people were injured after reported shootings early Monday morning. 

Officials said two people were taken to the hospital, one in critical condition, from Scotland Avenue near Thomas Road shortly after midnight. 

It was unclear what led to the shootings or whether any arrests were made. 

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information. 

