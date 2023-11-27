49°
Two people hurt in shooting near Scenic Highway grocery store
BATON ROUGE - Two people were hurt in a shooting near the S & Y Grocery store along Scenic Highway on Monday.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers were dispatched to the store near the intersection of Scenic Highway and Blount Road around 5 p.m.
No more information, about the shooting or the victim's condition, was released.
