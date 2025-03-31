66°
Two people critically injured after car hits pedestrian along Florida Boulevard on Sunday night

Sunday, March 30 2025 9:30 PM
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Two people were hit by a car while walking along Florida Boulevard on Sunday night. 

Sources said the crash happened around 9:15 p.m. along Florida down the road from the Sherwood Forest Boulevard intersection. 

Officials said two people were taken to a hospital with critical injuries. 

No more information about the crash was released. 

