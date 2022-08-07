89°
Two children, one of them just 4 years old, hurt in triple shooting on Madison Avenue Sunday morning
BATON ROUGE - Two children — one of them just 4 years old — were hurt in a triple shooting on Madison Avenue Sunday morning.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said a 4-year-old, a 13-year-old and a 35-year-old were injured in the shooting. All victims' injuries were deemed non-life-threatening, police said Sunday afternoon.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said they responded to the reported shooting around 11 a.m. Sunday at a home on Madison Avenue near North 28th Street — about a mile away from where 3-year-old Devin Page Jr. was killed by a stray bullet while asleep in bed back in April.
No more information on the shooting or a suspect has been released.
This is a developing story.
