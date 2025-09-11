87°
Two arrested in West Baton Rouge Parish after deputies find stolen guns during late night traffic stops

1 hour 59 minutes 47 seconds ago Thursday, September 11 2025 Sep 11, 2025 September 11, 2025 9:41 AM September 11, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

PORT ALLEN — Two people were arrested in West Baton Rouge Parish earlier this week after deputies found stolen guns in two separate traffic stops.

Deputies said that late Tuesday night, 19-year-old Michael Hatley was arrested after a stolen gun was found in a Nissan Altima pulled over for traffic infractions. 

Early Wednesday morning during the same patrol, deputies said they arrested 21-year-old Jalan Washington, the driver of a Kia Optima, who was stopped for traffic infractions. He was also arrested after a stolen gun was found. 

Washington has since bonded out of the West Baton Rouge Detention Center, while Hatley remains in custody, deputies added.

