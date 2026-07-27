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Two apartments burned, one cat rescued in Monday afternoon fire

54 minutes 43 seconds ago Monday, July 27 2026 Jul 27, 2026 July 27, 2026 2:56 PM July 27, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GEORGE — Two apartments were burned and a cat was rescued in a Monday afternoon fire, the St. George Fire Department said. 

The fire broke out at an apartment around 2:05 p.m. along Toulon Drive and spread to at least one other unit. It was not immediately clear how the fire started. 

Firefighters rescued a cat from the flames, and a SGFD spokesperson said it is doing well. No people were injured. 

The Baton Rouge Fire Department assisted in putting the fire out. 

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