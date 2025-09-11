92°
Latest Weather Blog
Two alleged fentanyl dealers arrested in Ascension Parish, charged in Assumption Parish
NAPOLEONVILLE — Deputies in Assumption Parish have arrested two alleged fentanyl dealers.
Jeffery Johnson Jr., 46, and Brandon J. Payton, 39, were both arrested and charged with distributing fentanyl after an investigation by the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators' Operation “Fresh Catch."
Both men were arrested on Tuesday in Ascension Parish before being released to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.
They were both booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on distribution of fentanyl charges.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
The newest Bachelorette is 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star Taylor Frankie...
-
Good 2 Eat: Andouille Sausage Bites and Kentucky Lemonade
-
24 years later, Baton Rouge Fire Department holds moment of silence to...
-
2une In Previews: Third annual Calf Roping on the Bluff coming to...
-
Shenandoah Elementary without power, classes canceled Thursday