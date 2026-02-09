62°
Two adults, one child lose belongings in Denham Springs house fire

1 hour 8 minutes 42 seconds ago Monday, February 09 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - A man, woman and her child lost their belongings in a house fire Sunday evening - one night before the three were supposed to officially move into a new home. 

Fire victim William Ruyle II said even though their official move-in day was Monday, the three had already put most of their luggage and possessions into the home along Jennifer Lane in Denham Springs. 

On Sunday at 9:15 p.m., the home caught fire and everything, including the child's clothing, was lost in the blaze. Firefighters are still determining the cause. 

Anyone wanting to donate clothing, specifically size 6/7 shirts and size 8 pants, can contact (225) 304-2995. 

