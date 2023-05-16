Tuesday PM Forecast: weak front set to move through

Two weak fronts will move through the area over the next five days. With each, some showers and thunderstorms are expected followed by minor, but noticeable changes.

Today & Tonight: The few showers that got going on Tuesday after will fall apart after dusk. Partial clearing is expected overnight with low temperatures near 70 degrees. A weakening cold front will drift through the region on Wednesday activating scattered showers and thunderstorms. Daytime heating will be needed also, so more activity is expected during the afternoon after high temperatures near 87 degrees.

Up Next: For the end of the workweek, the other side of the front will mean slightly fewer showers and thunderstorms for the Capital Area. The nest chance for a pop up will be near the coast. Both Thursday and Friday will stay warm with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Yet another weak front will clip the area on Saturday. This could deliver a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms but will provide a bit more noticeable change for Sunday and Monday. Humidity should go down a notch, best noted in morning lows in the upper 60s.

--Josh

