Tuesday PM Forecast: Pleasant for now, a soggy pattern setting up this weekend

Sunshine and pleasant temperatures stick around for at least a few more days. However, the Storm Station is tracking the next rainmaker which could affect outdoor plans over the weekend.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Aside from a few high clouds, skies will remain mostly clear on Tuesday night. Overnight lows will not be quite as chilly, with middle to upper-40s likely across the region. A weak cold front slides through early Wednesday. While this will result in a slight reduction in temperatures, it will still be comfortable for the afternoon. Look for high temperatures in the mid to upper-60s in Baton Rouge under mainly sunny skies.

Up Next: Another wave of clouds arrives on Wednesday night. Some of these clouds will linger for the first part of Thursday, which may keep highs in the mid-60s for the afternoon. Enough dry air remains to wipe out rain chances for Thursday, and also on Friday. That changes over the weekend. While Saturday may begin dry, rain is increasingly likely through by the evening, with some possibly heavy. Saturday looks like the wettest day by far, although some lingering showers cannot be ruled out on Sunday and Monday. We could see 1-3” of rain with this system, with locally higher amounts possible. Fortunately, the flooding and severe weather potentials are low.

We are still several days out until rain starts falling. Stay connected with the Storm Station as we continue to zero in on the details of our next rainmaker.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

