75°
Latest Weather Blog
Tuesday is Take Down Tobacco Day, event to raise awareness against vaping and smoking
BATON ROUGE - Tuesday is Take Down Tobacco Day, a day to raise awareness against the leading cause of preventable death in the country.
The movement is designed to prevent people from ever picking up the addictive habit.
Today on 2une In, the Health Promotions Manager from the Louisiana Campaign for Tobacco-Free Living and a member of the Youth Advisory Board spoke on air about the campaign and how you can help.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tuesday is Take Down Tobacco Day, event to raise awareness against vaping...
-
Coroner responds after body found in Mississippi River
-
Still haven't filed your taxes? The final countdown is on to do...
-
Man accused of dealing drugs out of Hammond apartment arrested on multiple...
-
Lightning hits satellite dish, sparking house fire in Zachary