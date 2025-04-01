75°
Tuesday is Take Down Tobacco Day, event to raise awareness against vaping and smoking

BATON ROUGE - Tuesday is Take Down Tobacco Day, a day to raise awareness against the leading cause of preventable death in the country. 

The movement is designed to prevent people from ever picking up the addictive habit. 

Today on 2une In, the Health Promotions Manager from the Louisiana Campaign for Tobacco-Free Living and a member of the Youth Advisory Board spoke on air about the campaign and how you can help. 

