Tuesday AM Forecast: Still hot with another Air Quality Alert

There is no heat advisory, but there is still plenty of hot temperatures in your forecast.

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Today & Tonight: Temperatures today will max out around 95° and the heat index will be 100°-105°. A stray shower will be possible, but you have a better chance of catching a sunburn. Temperatures tonight will be in the mid-70s.

There is also an Air Quality Alert due to some Saharan dust in the atmosphere. The current weather pattern is not allowing the dust to disperse away from the local area. Air quality may be unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who are active outdoors should limit prolonged exertion.

Sun and Heat Safety: Some friendly reminders as the intense heat makes a comeback—sunburn can occur in less than 15 minutes with the extreme U.V. Index typical of this time of year. In addition to that, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can set in just as quickly. Seek medical attention if you or somebody you know is affected. While we all enjoy a list of cool beverages, be sure water is at least a part of that list! Finally, look before you lock. DO NOT leave people or pets in an unattended car.

Up Next: The heat is not going anywhere. Temperatures will trend in the mid-90s through the rest of the week. Overnight temperatures will fall into the mid-70s. Significant shower activity will hold off until Thursday. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday will bring isolated showers and storms, but we are not tracking any total washouts. Temperatures will continue to trend in the 90s in the afternoon and in the 70s overnight. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

We are monitoring an area in the Caribbean that could develop over the next 5 days. It will likely run its course in the Caribbean, and it is not expected to impact the local forecast. Continue to check back for updates.

Southwestern Caribbean Sea: Disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the southwestern Caribbean Sea are associated with a trough of low pressure. Gradual development of this system is possible while it drifts northwestward near the coasts of Nicaragua and Honduras, and it could become a tropical depression late this week if the disturbance remains over water. Regardless of development, this system could produce periods of heavy rainfall across portions of eastern Nicaragua and eastern Honduras late this week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...medium...40 percent.