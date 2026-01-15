52°
Trump signs law returning whole milk to school meals

Thursday, January 15 2026
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump signed a bill on Wednesday that returns whole milk to school cafeterias across the country.

The new law overturns Obama-era limits on higher-fat milk options that aimed to reduce obesity and disease. It allows schools participating in the National School Lunch Program to serve whole and 2% mi,lk along with the skim and low-fat products required since 2012.

It could take effect in some schools by fall.

The move comes days after the Trump administration released new Dietary Guidelines for Americans that emphasize consumption of full-fat dairy products. Previous editions said that people over age 2 should eat low-fat or fat-free dairy.

