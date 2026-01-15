52°
Latest Weather Blog
Trump signs law returning whole milk to school meals
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump signed a bill on Wednesday that returns whole milk to school cafeterias across the country.
The new law overturns Obama-era limits on higher-fat milk options that aimed to reduce obesity and disease. It allows schools participating in the National School Lunch Program to serve whole and 2% mi,lk along with the skim and low-fat products required since 2012.
It could take effect in some schools by fall.
Trending News
The move comes days after the Trump administration released new Dietary Guidelines for Americans that emphasize consumption of full-fat dairy products. Previous editions said that people over age 2 should eat low-fat or fat-free dairy.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
West Feliciana Parish land development code unresolved after council meeting
-
2une In Previews: Louisiana Marathon returns to capital city, celebrates 15 years
-
Federal officer shoots person in leg after being attacked during Minneapolis arrest,...
-
9 puppies found abandoned in cage at St. Mary Parish boat launch,...
-
Moreno's buzzer beater shocks LSU