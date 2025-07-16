88°
Trump says Cassidy's fentanyl bill is a blow to drug cartels

Wednesday, July 16 2025
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON D.C. - President Donald Trump said the "Halt All Lethal Trafficking of Fentanyl Act” he signed Wednesday will toughen prison sentences by permanently reclassifying illegal, fentanyl-related drugs as Schedule 1 narcotics.

“We’ll be getting the drug dealers, pushers and peddlers off our streets,” Trump said before signing the bill, which was authored by U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy. 

Fentanyl is a highly potent opioid drug that doctors sometimes prescribe for severe pain.

But illegal forms of the drug, often fabricated in China, have been driving U.S. overdose deaths for years. Illicit producers have developed an array of tweaked versions of the drug to get around U.S. regulations.

The new bill automatically places all fentanyl-related copycat drugs into the government’s most highly restrictive category of banned substances, which also includes heroin.

The legislation does not affect fentanyl when used for medical purposes.

Several people spoke about losing their loved ones, including children, to fentanyl overdoses.

