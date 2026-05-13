Trump reposts quote falsely attributed to Sen. Kennedy accusing Obama of profiting from Obamacare

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump shared a quote attributed to Sen. John Kennedy that accuses President Barack Obama of profitting $120 million from Obamacare; Sen. Kennedy says he did not say the quote in question.

Trump, on Monday, reposted the quote on his social media platform Truth Social.

The post, originally from an X user with the username "JOSH DUNLAP," claims that Kennedy, who represents Louisiana, is "publicly demanding that Barack Hussein Obama return $120 million that he allegedly earned through ownership related to 'Obamacare,'" referring to the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare.

"He allocated money under his own laws using taxpayer-generated prestige," the post attributes to Kennedy, adding that the 44th president had three days before Kennedy says the matter would be referred to the Department of Justice.

After the post was made, Kennedy told news outlet NOTUS that he did not say what was being attributed to him.

"I didn’t say that. I don’t know the basis of it," Kennedy told the outlet.

Trump's repost of the fake Kennedy quote continues a pattern of behavior from Trump, who has on several occasions promoted conspiracy theories about Obama, most notably the "Birther" conspiracy that alleged Obama was not an American citizen and that he was hiding his true birth certificate.