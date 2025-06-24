76°
Trump: Israel and Iran violated ceasefire after Tuesday deadline

1 hour 15 minutes 6 seconds ago Tuesday, June 24 2025 Jun 24, 2025 June 24, 2025 6:03 AM June 24, 2025 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

President Donald Trump says both Israel and Iran violated ceasefire terms with attacks following an early Tuesday deadline to cease hostilities.

Trump made the comments to reporters at the White House before departing for the NATO summit at The Hague. He expressed disappointment about the continued attacks.

“They violated it but Israel violated it too,” Trump said. He added, ”I’m not happy with Israel.”

This is a developing story. 

