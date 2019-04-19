Trucker killed in Thursday storms; Surveyors check damage in some areas Friday

AMITE, Louisiana – Weather surveyors investigated reports of damaging winds Friday, a day after severe weather blew through most of south and southeastern Louisiana.

In Tangipahoa Parish, storm survey teams determined straight-line winds, not a twister, caused damage in Loranger and Wilmer.

There, trees were found snapped or uprooted. Trees were also seen crashed onto vehicles.

NWS staff conducted a storm damage survey this morning near Wilmer and Loranger LA. All damage found was indicative of straight-line winds. An official public information statement will be released later this morning. pic.twitter.com/D8W83jcauY — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) April 19, 2019

In Mississippi, less than 2 miles north of the state line, a truck driver was killed when they crashed into a fallen tree. Storm reports indicate the tree fell onto Mississippi Hwy. 568 in Amite County in the Gillsburg community. The trucker drove into the tree, crashed and was killed.

The fatality was classified as an “indirect” relation to the Thursday storm system.

