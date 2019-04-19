62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Trucker killed in Thursday storms; Surveyors check damage in some areas Friday

24 minutes 21 seconds ago Friday, April 19 2019 Apr 19, 2019 April 19, 2019 12:24 PM April 19, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

AMITE, Louisiana – Weather surveyors investigated reports of damaging winds Friday, a day after severe weather blew through most of south and southeastern Louisiana.

In Tangipahoa Parish, storm survey teams determined straight-line winds, not a twister, caused damage in Loranger and Wilmer.

There, trees were found snapped or uprooted. Trees were also seen crashed onto vehicles.

In Mississippi, less than 2 miles north of the state line, a truck driver was killed when they crashed into a fallen tree. Storm reports indicate the tree fell onto Mississippi Hwy. 568 in Amite County in the Gillsburg community. The trucker drove into the tree, crashed and was killed.

The fatality was classified as an “indirect” relation to the Thursday storm system.

********************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days