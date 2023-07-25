91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WATCH: Truck rams into building in Iberville Parish; driver reportedly speeds off

28 minutes 30 seconds ago Tuesday, July 25 2023 Jul 25, 2023 July 25, 2023 11:00 AM July 25, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BAYOU PIGEON - Deputies said a driver crashed his truck into a building in Iberville Parish before speeding off. 

Sheriff Brett Stassi with the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office said the man lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the Lil Pigeon Monday night around 9:30 p.m., leaving rubble and debris littered in the parking lot as well as a gaping hole in the side of the wall. 

The man then drove off, according to the IPSO. 

Trending News

This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days