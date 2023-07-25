91°
WATCH: Truck rams into building in Iberville Parish; driver reportedly speeds off
BAYOU PIGEON - Deputies said a driver crashed his truck into a building in Iberville Parish before speeding off.
Sheriff Brett Stassi with the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office said the man lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the Lil Pigeon Monday night around 9:30 p.m., leaving rubble and debris littered in the parking lot as well as a gaping hole in the side of the wall.
The man then drove off, according to the IPSO.
This is a developing story.
