Truck drivers continue to transport necessities during global pandemic

BATON ROUGE- While many take shelter at home during the coronavirus pandemic, truck drivers are continuing to do their part to keep everyone supplied.

Businesses are shutting their doors across the country, but the ones that are still open are desperate to keep necessities in stock.

"This is the heart of America, because, without the trucks, you can't get the necessities that you need to run your household and your business," trucker Thomas McHenry said.

McHenry says he moves everything across the country from produce, various equipment, and other foods among several other items. He says he has been transporting goods for shoppers so that they can have what they need for over 20 years now.

Fellow truck driver, Joe Kelly, says he, along with many others, begin their trucker journey after serving the country.

"Many truck drivers out here are very patriotic. It is that insight and that personality that gives them a sense of purpose and a sense of duty," said fellow trucker Joe Kelly.

With many of Kelly's favorite restaurants and rest stops changing their hours or closing their doors, he believes his country is relying on people like him to keep things moving forward.

Kelly says the company he drives for is doing a great job to ensure drivers are out of harm's way and get home safely to their families during this pandemic.