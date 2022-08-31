Trove of stolen property recovered after raid at Garden District home; pair arrested in East Feliciana heist

BATON ROUGE - Police found several stolen vehicles at a house on the outskirts of the Garden District late Wednesday morning after investigators linked the homeowner to a massive theft in another parish.

A mass of Baton Rouge police officers gathered around 10 a.m. outside the home on Camellia Avenue, just off Government Street. Witnesses reported seeing a SWAT team and officers with guns drawn outside the home.

East Feliciana Sheriff Jeff Travis told WBRZ the raid was related to a theft at the unoccupied home of former coroner Dr. Michael Dejohn Sr., who died several years ago. On Saturday, someone checking on the property discovered valuables were missing from the house, including guns, motorcycles and other vehicles.

Deputies reportedly watched the East Feliciana property and arrested two suspected thieves when they showed back up at the house Tuesday. Investigators questioned those suspects, identified as 46-year-old Timothy Tyler and 46-year-old Jennifer Doiron, and they led law enforcement to the house in Baton Rouge Wednesday.

Officers recovered multiple vehicles, trailers and other missing items at the Baton Rouge home Wednesday. Photos taken at the scene of the raid showed a stolen SUV and a trailer loaded with two motorcycles.

The sheriff's office said Tyler lived at the home where officers found the stolen property. Doiron is from the Denham Springs area.

Both suspects are facing a slew of charges including theft and trespassing. Tyler is also facing charges for motor vehicle theft and 88 counts for theft of a firearm.