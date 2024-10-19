Tropical Storm Nadine makes landfall in Belize

Tropical Storm Nadine has made landfall in Belize. Locally heavy rainfall is likely across portions of Central America and southern Mexico through the weekend. The system does not pose a threat to the United States. You can get the complete, local Storm Station forecast, here.

As of Saturday morning, Nadine has a well-defined low-level circulation. Max sustained winds were at 60mph, with movement west at 9mph. Satellite data and radar images from Belize indicate that Nadine's structure is broad but is gradually becoming better organized. Winds to tropical storm force have been measured along the coast as far north as Cancun. Nadine should begin moving faster toward the west through the day while being steered by a mid-level ridge over the Gulf of Mexico. It will then continue westward across northern Guatemala and southeastern Mexico late this afternoon into tonight. Weakening is forecast after Nadine moves inland, and the storm should fall below tropical storm strength later this afternoon. Nadine is likely to dissipate over southeastern Mexico by early Sunday.

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.